Heavy rain and flooding – emergency shutdown after a storm: 15,000 Carinthian households without electricity

The emergency services remain on alert after the violent storms of the previous week. On Monday evening, strong thunderstorms again passed over Carinthia, coming from northern Italy. Hail has caused serious damage near Udine before.

In Carinthia, heavy rain on Tuesday morning led to numerous flooding and roadblocks. At 2:00 p.m. there was also a roadblock between Obertweng and Kamberg because the slope there was in danger of slipping. In Klagenfurt, numerous underpasses were under water and the area around the lido and the campsite was also flooded. In St. Andrä im Lavanttal, the fire brigade had to respond to numerous small-scale floods.

But already in the early evening it started again in Upper Carinthia with heavy rain, storm and hail. Local flooding was reported from Greifenburg, while Klagenfurt Elite showed pictures of people shoveling away the hailstones with snow shovels. In Feldkirchen, the storm caused trees to be snapped and roads and paths laid. The storm also moved through the Görtschitztal and subsequently to Wolfsberg and Völkermarkt.

The road is closed at the crossing to Tiffen. According to the Carinthian antenna, the reason is a fallen power line. The duration of the suspension is unknown. There were mudslides near Afritzer See, so the road is closed. The Kirchheimer Straße between Obertweng and Kamberg is also closed – the slope threatens to slide down. The village of Klamberg can only be reached via Feld am See. On the A2 in the direction of Klagenfurt at the Völkermarkt service station, a tree is blocking the first lane. Streams have burst their banks in Magdalensberg and Tiffen.

Because a tree fell on a 110 kV line, an emergency shutdown had to be carried out in the Wörthersee area and in Feldkirchen. “A safety measure. As a result, 15,000 Carinthians are currently without electricity. We are trying to repair the damage as quickly as possible,” says Robert Schmaranz from Kärnten-Netz.

The live ticker to read:

11 a.m.: Klagenfurt lido

10.45 a.m.: Flooding St. Andrä

10.40 a.m .: Forecast

“We’ve probably survived the worst of it now,” says Paul Rainer, meteorologist at GeoSphere Austria. According to Rainer, there will be more rain showers and thunderstorms in the Villach area and in the Klagenfurt Basin in the next two hours, around noon, but they shouldn’t be as heavy. “In the afternoon the weather situation will calm down. In the evening, however, it can get wet again, this time from the north-west, in the Carnic Alps, in the Gail and Lesachtal valleys to the Klagenfurt Basin. There can also be thunder and lightning, but I don’t expect any more severe storms,” ​​predicts the meteorologist.

9.20 a.m .: Problems on roads

As the Antenna Carinthia reports is the L 134 Granitztal Straße

heavily flooded between the Gasthaus Gössnitzer and the crossing with the B 70 and aquaplaning occurs. Special caution is required when driving. There is currently a block between Obertweng and Kamberg. The slope threatens to collapse there. The village of Klamberg can only be reached via Feld am See.

9.10 a.m .: Underpasses flooded

Because of the heavy rainfall, the road construction and traffic department in Klagenfurt warns of flooding in underpasses. Klagenfurter Pischeldorfer Straße is currently closed. Caution is also required with all other underpasses.

8.45 a.m .: Dam break threatens in Krumpendorf

8:30 a.m.: Heavy rain

Tuesday morning started with widespread rain in Carinthia. Heavy rain is expected until 11 a.m. The UWZ is again issuing a “red” severe weather warning for large parts of the country. Especially in Lower Carinthia, very large amounts of precipitation could fall in a short time. The storm cell has moved from Italy to Slovenia, runs the entire length of Slovenia in a north-easterly direction, where it mainly hits the south-east of Carinthia and will then continue towards Styria.

8:15 a.m.: Hail

In Feldkirchen it hailed around 6.30 a.m.

8 a.m.: Theater in bad weather

The unpredictable weather also increasingly affected cultural workers. The Robbie Williams concert under Hochosterwitz Castle had to be canceled on Saturday. The “Theater am See” in Maria Wörth was also unable to carry out many of its performances due to the weather. On Monday night, despite the bad weather, the spectators were keen to see the performance and sat down on the stage without further ado.

7.30 a.m.: Fire brigade operations in Krumpendorf

