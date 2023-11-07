President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to Inaugural “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference to Foster Silk Road Spirit and Advance High-Quality Development

Xi Jinping Congratulates the First “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference

(Release Date: November 7, 2023)

On November 6, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference. In his letter, Xi pointed out that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has entered a new stage of high-quality development after the successful holding of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum.

Highlighting the importance of scientific and technological cooperation in the construction of the “Belt and Road,” Xi Jinping emphasized that China will carry forward the Silk Road spirit with peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit as its core principles. He also mentioned the implementation of the “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation action plan, which aims to promote international science and technology innovation exchanges.

The main objective of the conference is to co-build a road to innovation and jointly promote cooperative development. Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, the conference received support from the National Development and Reform Commission.

The conference aims to tap into the potential of innovation growth and cooperation with other countries by strengthening innovation partnerships and promoting innovation results that benefit people from all countries. It seeks to foster international science and technology innovation exchanges as well.

The “Belt and Road” initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to connect countries through infrastructure projects, promoting economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and people-to-people bonds. The initiative spans Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, with the goal of achieving shared development and regional connectivity.

The first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference represents an important milestone in the development of the initiative. It underlines the emphasis on science, technology, and innovation as key drivers of growth and progress along the ancient Silk Road routes.

The conference has gathered experts, scholars, and researchers from various fields to discuss and explore innovative solutions to address common challenges faced by countries along the “Belt and Road” route. It also seeks to facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration and the exchange of scientific and technological knowledge.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter underscores China‘s commitment to promoting cooperation, mutual benefit, and the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative. By fostering scientific and technological exchanges and innovation, the conference aims to contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and promote global development and prosperity.

