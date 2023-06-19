Home » Bradley Beal-Phoenix Suns, the size of the deal
Bradley Beal he will be a player of the Phoenix Suns. No doubts after the news of the exchange in the night.

Let’s take a look at the deal, which will credibly have new developments in the next few hours and days.

Chris Paul and Landry Shamet leave Phoenix. Paul will have a fully guaranteed contract worth just under $31 million starting June 28. For Shamet instead guaranteed by just over 10 million dollars for this season, not guaranteed in the next and club / option in 2025.

Second-round picks and pick swaps will also come into the deal. The Phoenix Suns will therefore have four players at the maximum salary next season: over 46 million dollars for Durant and Beal, over 36 for Booker and 32.5 for DeAndre Ayton.

A real effort for a franchise well beyond the second luxury-tax threshold of 179.5 million dollars. An all-in from the management.

