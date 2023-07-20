Home » Brandtlová and Drahonínský are in the mixed finals at the Paraarchy World Championships
by admin
The second-seeded couple first defeated Americans Tracy Otto and Jason Tabansky 129:126 in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, Brandtlová and two-time Paralympic champion Drahonínský dealt with the Korean pair Kim Ok-gum, Pak Hong-cho. Thanks to advancing to the final, the Czechs will improve their position from the last world championship in Dubai, where they won bronze.

Both domestic representatives also succeeded in the qualification of the individual competition of category W1. Tereza Brandlová was third with a personal record of 625 points and advanced to the quarterfinals, as did Šárka Pultar Musilová. Drahonínský also took third place with a performance of 665 points. The winner of the qualification, Zhang Tianxin from China, scored 679 points and was only one point behind the Czech archer’s world record.

