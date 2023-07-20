Safety at sea, Coast Guard-Emergency Room collaboration of the ‘San Pio’ of Vasto

Also this year the Coast Guard of Vastothanks to the collaboration with the Emergency room – 118 of the S. Pio hospitalhe concluded two training days on the management of traumas developed in an aquatic environment.

Such invaluable insights help ensure greater efficiency in beach and coast monitoring activities for the protection of human life at sea and are added to the annual training moments, in favor of the Coast Guard soldiers, before each bathing season, on first aid and BLS-D.

Specifically, the lessons, both practical and theoretical, concerned the execution of maneuvers aimed at the correct immobilization of the injured person in the waterin order to avoid permanent injuries from traumatological events of various kinds, while awaiting the intervention of specialized healthcare personnel.

The lessons, given by the nursing staff, were carried out at the Punta Penna beach, with the help of a nautical vehicle employee and involving not only the personnel on board, but also those employed for patrolling by land and along the beaches.

The Commander, Lieutenant of Vessel Stephen Varonethanks the Health Director Dr Francesca Tana as well as Ciro Sperinteo e Giovanni Giammichele of the Emergency Department – 118 of the Vasto Hospital for the precious opportunity, preparatory to guaranteeing a better service for the community and for the safety of sea users.

