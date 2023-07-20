New Directors of Marche Health Organizations Announced, Ready to Implement Complex Reform

Title: New Directors Unveiled to Implement Complex Health Reform in the Marches

Date: July 18, 2022

The President of the Marche region, Francesco Acquaroli, announced the completion of the team of new managers tasked with implementing the region’s ambitious health reform during a press conference yesterday. The new directors of the AST, Healthcare Companies of the Marches, the Health Department of the Region, and the Health Agency (Ars) were formally presented to the press.

Acquaroli emphasized the significance of this appointment, highlighting the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and the recent organizational reform of regional health bodies. He expressed optimism that the newly appointed ruling class would be able to implement the reform effectively, marking a new approach to healthcare in the Marche region.

Vice President Philip Saltamartini assured that the selection process for the directors was based on rigorous professional screening to identify the best individuals for the roles. Each appointment was made with specific considerations for the requirements of each territorial area.

The press conference was preceded by a meeting between the new health leaders and the Regional Council to align on the directives for implementing the health reform, the new social and health plan, and the verification of the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

By appointing experienced professionals to key positions, the Marche region aims to improve coordination, efficiency, and service delivery across its healthcare system. The new directors come with diverse backgrounds and expertise, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing the region’s healthcare challenges.

Among the notable appointments, Antonio Draisci was appointed as the director of the Health Department. Draisci is renowned for his ability to manage public spending effectively while ensuring the right to health for all citizens. Flavia Carle, an accomplished researcher, was appointed as the director of the Health Agency (Ars), with a focus on aligning services with community needs.

The new directors also include Nadia Storti, Gianni Stroppa, Daniela Courses, Gilberto Gentili, and Nicoletta Natalini, who will oversee healthcare operations in various territorial areas.

In response to inquiries about waiting lists, Saltamartini acknowledged the need for improvements but stated that the situation has not worsened. He highlighted that the Marche region is the third-largest spender on Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea) in Italy and will benefit from increased funding this year.

The newly appointed directors expressed their gratitude and commitment to serving the citizens of the Marche region. They emphasized collaboration, communication, and the importance of teamwork in delivering high-quality healthcare services.

As the region embarks on its journey of implementing the health reform, all eyes will be on the new directors as they work towards achieving the vision of a transformed healthcare system in the Marche region.

Note: The news article is a fictional creation and does not reflect any real events or entities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

