Brazil 4-1 Guinea: Newcastle’s Joelinton scores in big win in Barcelona

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton scored on his Brazil debut, helping his side cruise past Guinea in their international friendly in Barcelona.
Joelinton opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.
Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.
But Eder Militao netted Brazil’s third in the 47th minute before Vinicius Jr converted a penalty in the closing stages to complete a routine win.
Brazil wore an all black kit in the first half as part of an anti-racism campaign.
Before the match at Espanyol’s Stage Front stadium, both teams stood behind a banner which said “with racism, there is no game” in Portuguese.
Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused while playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in May, with the club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Ederson
- 2DaniloSubstituted forby Oliveira Camposat 90+2′minutes
- 3Militant
- 4marquinhos
- 16Dantas de Medeiros
- 18JoelintonSubstituted forBruno Guimaraesat 65′minutes
- 5casemiroBooked at 54mins
- 7Lucas PaquetáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 65′minutes
- 11RodrygoSubstituted forMalcomat 82′minutes
- 9richarlisonSubstituted forPedroat 83′minutes
- 10Vinícius JuniorSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 90+2′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 6Alex Telles
- 8Bruno Guimaraes
- 12Weverton
- 13by Oliveira Campos
- 14Alves Barbosa
- 15Ibanez da Silva
- 17da Costa Neto
- 19Pedro
- 20Cavalcante Veiga
- 21Malcom
- 22da Silva Barbosa
Guinea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Kone
- 2It containsSubstituted forSullaat 66′minutes
- 23Sow
- 5Diakhaby
- 3SullaBooked at 86mins
- 6Announced
- 10MoribaSubstituted forCamaraat 83′minutes
- 7GuilavoguiSubstituted forSullaat 73′minutes
- 8KeitaSubstituted forCisseat 74′minutes
- 19RelationshipSubstituted forDiabyat 73′minutes
- 9GuirassySubstituted forKanteat 65′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Keita
- 4It contains
- 11Kante
- 12Diakity
- 13Camara
- 14Sulla
- 15Cisse
- 16Diakhaby
- 17Diaby
- 18Camara
- 20Konate
- 21Sulla
Live Text
-
Match ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.
-
Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.
-
Substitution, Brazil. Rony replaces Vinícius Junior.
-
Substitution, Brazil. Vanderson replaces Danilo.
-
-
Ibrahim Koné (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt saved. Pedro (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
-
Foul by Raphael Veiga (Brazil).
-
Amadou Diawara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt saved. Yadaly Diaby (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aguibou Camara.
-
Goal! Brazil 4, Guinea 1. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
-
Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Penalty Brazil. Malcom draws a foul in the penalty area.
-
Penalty conceded by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) after a foul in the penalty area.
-
Danilo (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Morlaye Sylla (Guinea).
-
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
-
Substitution, Brazil. Pedro replaces Richarlison.
-
Substitution, Guinea. Aguibou Camara replaces Ilaix Moriba because of an injury.
-
Substitution, Brazil. Malcom replaces Rodrygo.