Brazil 4-1 Guinea: Newcastle’s Joelinton scores in big win in Barcelona

Joelinton scored eight goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle last season

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton scored on his Brazil debut, helping his side cruise past Guinea in their international friendly in Barcelona.

Joelinton opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.

Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.

But Eder Militao netted Brazil’s third in the 47th minute before Vinicius Jr converted a penalty in the closing stages to complete a routine win.

Brazil wore an all black kit in the first half as part of an anti-racism campaign.

Before the match at Espanyol’s Stage Front stadium, both teams stood behind a banner which said “with racism, there is no game” in Portuguese.

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused while playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in May, with the club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime.

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr in all-black kit
Brazil wore an all black kit as part of an anti-racism campaign

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ederson
  • 2DaniloSubstituted forby Oliveira Camposat 90+2′minutes
  • 3Militant
  • 4marquinhos
  • 16Dantas de Medeiros
  • 18JoelintonSubstituted forBruno Guimaraesat 65′minutes
  • 5casemiroBooked at 54mins
  • 7Lucas PaquetáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 65′minutes
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forMalcomat 82′minutes
  • 9richarlisonSubstituted forPedroat 83′minutes
  • 10Vinícius JuniorSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 90+2′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 6Alex Telles
  • 8Bruno Guimaraes
  • 12Weverton
  • 13by Oliveira Campos
  • 14Alves Barbosa
  • 15Ibanez da Silva
  • 17da Costa Neto
  • 19Pedro
  • 20Cavalcante Veiga
  • 21Malcom
  • 22da Silva Barbosa
Guinea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Kone
  • 2It containsSubstituted forSullaat 66′minutes
  • 23Sow
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 3SullaBooked at 86mins
  • 6Announced
  • 10MoribaSubstituted forCamaraat 83′minutes
  • 7GuilavoguiSubstituted forSullaat 73′minutes
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forCisseat 74′minutes
  • 19RelationshipSubstituted forDiabyat 73′minutes
  • 9GuirassySubstituted forKanteat 65′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Keita
  • 4It contains
  • 11Kante
  • 12Diakity
  • 13Camara
  • 14Sulla
  • 15Cisse
  • 16Diakhaby
  • 17Diaby
  • 18Camara
  • 20Konate
  • 21Sulla

Live Text

