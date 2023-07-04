Home » Brazil, Neymar fined 3.3 million dollars for the “abusive lake” in his villa – breaking latest news
Sports

Brazil, Neymar fined 3.3 million dollars for the “abusive lake” in his villa – breaking latest news

by admin
Brazil, Neymar fined 3.3 million dollars for the “abusive lake” in his villa – breaking latest news

by Online Editor

According to the prosecutor, the PSG attacker “didn’t have an environmental licence”: he has 20 days to appeal the fine

A prosecutor in Brazil has fined soccer star Neymar 16 million reais — $3.3 million — for building a lake at his villa 130 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro “without an environmental license.” On 22 June, the father was arrested (and then released) for contempt of a public official: he was in his son’s residence on the Costa Verde do Rio and had begun to argue with the civil police officers of Mangaritiba and the head of the department who contested the Paris Saint-Germain star for environmental crimes and abusive work. After complaints based on the footballer’s social media posts, the authorities then found several environmental violations at the luxury property, where a team of workers was building the artificial lake and a beach. Authorities had cordoned off the site and ordered a cessation of all activity, but Brazilian media reported that Neymar threw a party there and even swam in the lake.

The Mangaratiba city council has issued four fines for “environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake in the player’s villa,” the council secretariat said in a statement. Among the “dozens of infringements” detected, the authorities have listed “the execution of works subject to environmental control without authorization, the diversion of water courses of river waters without authorization, the removal of land and the suppression of vegetation without authorization ». O Ney now has 20 days to appeal the fine. The villa, bought in 2016, sits on a 10,000 square meter plot and features a helipad, spa and gym.

See also  «Bye mom, see you in two days»- Corriere TV

July 4, 2023 (change July 4, 2023 | 04:51)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Revitalizing Villages Through Sports: The Rise of Mass...

Napoli-Osimhen, the renewal is approaching. In defense like...

Brazil fines Neymar 3.3 million for illegal pond...

National Shooting and Archery Team Champion Listing Ceremony...

Defender Chlumecký headed to the second Polish league...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic overcomes rain delay...

Tour de France: Philipsen gets the first sprint...

Alexis Vega’s Injury Raises Concerns: A Look into...

Elon, you are a clown! Confusion over NHL...

Brunson, Haliburton or Banchero are nominated by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy