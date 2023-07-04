Brazil, Neymar fined 3.3 million dollars for the “abusive lake” in his villa – breaking latest news

by Online Editor

According to the prosecutor, the PSG attacker “didn’t have an environmental licence”: he has 20 days to appeal the fine

A prosecutor in Brazil has fined soccer star Neymar 16 million reais — $3.3 million — for building a lake at his villa 130 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro “without an environmental license.” On 22 June, the father was arrested (and then released) for contempt of a public official: he was in his son’s residence on the Costa Verde do Rio and had begun to argue with the civil police officers of Mangaritiba and the head of the department who contested the Paris Saint-Germain star for environmental crimes and abusive work. After complaints based on the footballer’s social media posts, the authorities then found several environmental violations at the luxury property, where a team of workers was building the artificial lake and a beach. Authorities had cordoned off the site and ordered a cessation of all activity, but Brazilian media reported that Neymar threw a party there and even swam in the lake.

The Mangaratiba city council has issued four fines for “environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake in the player’s villa,” the council secretariat said in a statement. Among the “dozens of infringements” detected, the authorities have listed “the execution of works subject to environmental control without authorization, the diversion of water courses of river waters without authorization, the removal of land and the suppression of vegetation without authorization ». O Ney now has 20 days to appeal the fine. The villa, bought in 2016, sits on a 10,000 square meter plot and features a helipad, spa and gym.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

