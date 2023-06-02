Home » Brescia Cosenza 1-1: video, goals and highlights
Brescia Cosenza 1-1: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Brescia Cosenza 1-1: video, goals and highlights

It was Cosenza who saved themselves, Brescia relegated to Serie C in a match that ended in chaos. Bisoli breaks the deadlock in the 74th minute with a great goal from a winger, but the decisive goal that avoids overtime is by Meroni, with a header and in the last minute added time. The final is not played: smoke bombs and invasion of home fans. Police in the field, Massa stops everything. After more than half an hour it is decided not to resume

VIDEO. THE CHAOS AT THE END OF THE GAMEHIGHLIGHTS

