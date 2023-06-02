Brescia Cosenza 1-1: video, goals and highlights

It was Cosenza who saved themselves, Brescia relegated to Serie C in a match that ended in chaos. Bisoli breaks the deadlock in the 74th minute with a great goal from a winger, but the decisive goal that avoids overtime is by Meroni, with a header and in the last minute added time. The final is not played: smoke bombs and invasion of home fans. Police in the field, Massa stops everything. After more than half an hour it is decided not to resume

