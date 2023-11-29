Brewers, Jackson Chourio in record extension talks (report)

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly in talks with Venezuelan star prospect Jackson Chourio about a record contract extension, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The 19-year-old Chourio, who is considered the second-best prospect in all of baseball, has been a standout player in the Brewers’ minor league system. Although the club has not confirmed the report, it’s well known that Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has a strong affinity for Chourio.

Chourio, who was the No. 1 overall pick for the Brewers, has had a rapid rise since signing with the team for $1.9 million in 2021. He has been named Milwaukee’s Minor League Player of the Year for the past two seasons and has shown tremendous potential, particularly during his time in Double-A Biloxi.

The potential contract extension being discussed would set a record for a player already under club control who has yet to play in the major leagues. If an agreement is reached, Chourio’s extension could have implications for the Brewers’ roster and their upcoming plans for player promotions and free agency.

Despite his young age, Chourio has demonstrated exceptional talent, posting an .837 OPS in three Minor League seasons and hitting a career-high 22 home runs in the 2023 season. He is also known for his versatility as a five-tool talent.

The news of potential contract talks comes just before the Winter Meetings, a time when significant signings and trades often occur. If Chourio does secure a contract extension with the Brewers, it could pave the way for an early promotion to the major leagues or influence the team’s lineup decisions as they navigate a crowded outfield and consider young players for key positions.

While Chourio would not be the first prospect to sign a long-term extension with the Brewers, he would be the first to do so before playing in the Majors. This underscores the Brewers’ high hopes for Chourio’s future with the team.

As negotiations continue, the baseball world eagerly awaits the outcome of the talks between the Brewers and their highly touted prospect.

