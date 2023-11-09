Home » Bryce Harper to Take Over First Base, Ending Rhys Hoskins’ Era with the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Bid Farewell to Rhys Hoskins and Welcome Bryce Harper as Full-Time First Baseman

Rhys Hoskins’ unforgettable era with the Phillies has come to an end. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced at the General Managers Meetings that Bryce Harper will be the everyday first baseman in 2024 and beyond. This move likely puts an end to Hoskins’ days in Philadelphia.

Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in late March, leaving the Phillies without a first baseman. Harper stepped up and volunteered to play the position, performing well in the new role.

Dombrowski told reporters, “We decided we’re going to play him at first base. He’s happy to do what we wanted him to do. He feels very good. But the more we talked about it internally, we liked the idea of going with him first. We believe he will become a Gold Glove first baseman. He is committed to doing it.”

Harper will exclusively play first base next year, with no plans to occasionally use him in right field. Dombrowski noted that Harper’s ability to play first base allowed the Phillies to make several other defensive lineup changes, resulting in an overall improvement in the team’s defense.

The announcement came after a long conversation between Dombrowski and Harper, and Dombrowski’s call to Hoskins to share the team’s decision.

Hoskins, who was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, hit .242 with 148 home runs, 405 RBIs, an .846 OPS, and a 125 OPS+ in his six seasons in Philadelphia. He was the second-longest serving Phillies player behind Aaron Nola, who is also a free agent.

As the Phillies begin a new chapter with Harper as their everyday first baseman, fans bid farewell to Hoskins and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

