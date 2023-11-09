Biological Treatments: A Promising Approach for Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis

Biologics as Effective Treatment Option for Psoriasis

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

November 09, 2023

Psoriasis patients in Puerto Rico have access to effective treatment options, including biological drugs that target the inflammatory process. Dr. Luis Ortiz Espinosa, a dermatologist and President of the Puerto Rico Skin Foundation, emphasized the effectiveness of biological drugs in treating psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Biologics are proteins that act on inflammation of the skin and joints, correcting the accelerated and mistaken immune response inherent in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. More than 40 molecules are under study for the treatment of psoriasis, as reported by the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

Some biological medications work by blocking the activity of cytokines, key agents in the inflammatory process, as well as JAK inhibitors, which block specific pathways in the immune response involved in psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis. Both types of medications offer advantages in controlling symptoms and preventing disease progression.

Dr. Espinosa also stressed the importance of a timely diagnosis for psoriasis, noting that treatment does not depend solely on the extent of the plaques, but on the severity and disability that they cause in daily life. In addition to physical symptoms, the psychological impact of psoriasis is often underestimated, and it is important to address the emotional and social aspects of the condition.

Before starting specific treatment, a correct diagnosis of psoriasis is necessary to avoid health complications due to incorrect treatments. Dr. Espinosa highlighted the need for blood tests and proper preparation for patients to use biological treatments, as well as the importance of addressing the emotional and social aspects of the condition.

Overall, the availability of effective treatments for psoriasis, including biological drugs, is improving the prognosis for patients with the condition.

To learn more about the available treatment options and research in the field, consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional.

Share this: Facebook

X

