The Valle del Cauca company Avícola Santa Rita turns 70 years old

Every day, the Avícola Santa Rita company brings nearly 800,000 eggs to the tables of Colombians, a task that for decades has been part of the country’s history, a journey that began 70 years ago in Valle del Cauca thanks to the vision and drive of its founder, Rogerio Tenorio Sanclemente, who started this company to put his knowledge in agriculture into practice, without thinking that over the years, he would be classified as a pioneer of the poultry industry in Colombia, and without knowing that his company would It would become one of the brands with the highest egg sales in the entire Valle del Cauca and the third with the best perception.

Currently, Avícola Santa Rita generates more than 600 direct and indirect jobs and an annual production of nearly 180 million eggs; Its sales exceeded 11 billion pesos, registering an increase of 35% at the end of the last year, generating a positive impact on the economic sustainability of the region.

Furthermore, the Valle del Cauca company works to generate significant changes in the comprehensive well-being of its collaborators; Today, Santa Rita has programs focused on promoting respect, human rights, diversity and equality, which is evidenced by figures such as the percentage of women in tactical and strategic positions, which amounts to 56%.

This renowned Valle del Cauca poultry company is specifically dedicated to the breeding, raising and fattening of birds and, also, to the production and marketing of eggs, under the Santa Rita brand; For the company, it is not only essential to advance economic sustainability, it also works to positively impact social and environmental sustainability, which it considers fundamental pillars.

Currently, it has very significant and high-impact advances for Valle del Cauca, such as the 30% reduction in the corporate carbon footprint, certified by Icontec, becoming a pioneer in the “Valle Carbono Neutro” program, also with increasing its energy efficiency, managing to reduce electrical energy consumption by 21.7%, and increasing solar energy generation by 88.1%, reducing emissions by 336,000 kilograms of CO2 in the last year, thus demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of the community, families and collaborators.

On the other hand, and thanks to its management, its concern for people’s well-being and its approach to sustainability, Avícola Santa Rita currently has the “Diamond Poultry Sustainability Seal”, a recognition that also certifies its work for animal welfare and biosafety, which is granted by Icontec, to products that meet environmental, social and corporate governance requirements, this being the highest category, and Huevos Santa Rita being the first egg producer in the Valley. in reaching this category, an achievement that generates confidence and demonstrates the company’s work to bring very high quality products to the consumers’ table.

On the occasion of its birthday, Huevos Santa Rita is carrying out a series of actions in its place of origin for the benefit of its loyal followers, with contests that will allow its customers to be rewarded for their loyalty and for being part of the Santa Rita family and its taste of freshness

There will be more than 10,000 Valle del Cauca residents favored by the poultry company, with prizes ranging from the delivery of eggs for one year, tickets for shows such as Carpa Delirio, to vouchers to be exchanged for products at Huevos Santa Rita points of sale.

In addition, the city of Cali will be able to see, as part of the “enchanted eggs” campaign, several activations on some roads and important places in the city, as a reminder of its anniversary and the work that, for more than 70 years, , is being carried out to offer one of the most complete foods in the family basket.

