Ohio State powerhouse Brice Sensabaugh has announced his candidacy for the next NBA Draft.

One of the surprises of the season, Sensabaugh as a freshman produced 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 48% from the field and 40% from three.

He is not the best athlete in the Draft Class, to climb positions he will have to show progress from this point of view during the various workouts.