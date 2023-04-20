Brindisi-Molfetta: the rain that enhances the fight on the pitch and in the stands

A powerful nubrifagio leads to the postponement of Brindisi-Molfetta by almost an hour. Extreme climatic situation, field on the verge of impracticability and even for the spectators present it is really difficult to stay in the stands. The usual loyalists stoically resist waiting for the referee’s decisions, whether or not to start this match. Regardless of this outcome, the pitch in itself already offers a show, recalling times in which people didn’t go so far, not even in the face of evident force majeure, so even in Serie A it was usual to see how today manti grass soaked in water, the classic muddy clods in those parts of the field where the grass was sparser, puddles in which the players then fought for the ball by raising huge splashes of water.

In times in which the epic of these clashes is suspended or postponed at the slightest drizzle, not even so much for an ethical respect for the health of the athletes as to preserve their investments or improve the television show, after an hour the “Fanuzzi ” It kicks off. On the pitch it was a real battle, with mud splashing even on the windows, rain that at times resumed at full speed and fans – not only in the corners but also in the bleachers – very agitated for a fundamental stage for the immediate future of Brindisi Calcio.

The heart of the local cheer appears, as expected and despite everything, compact thanks to the presence of the usual hard core gathered behind the banner South Curve Brindisi. Positive scenic impact and even if for the reasons mentioned above the numbers are lower than in recent releases, their proof is of pure substance and adverse weather conditions – such as an away goal from the vaunted mythical era – lead to double their number. Between rain, cold and a very tight match on the pitch, they still manage to express themselves in their usual cheering, centered on powerful repeating chants and prolonged chants of excellent workmanship.

From Molfetta, in a nonetheless demanding trip, the presence of about fifteen ultras should be noted. They try to make themselves heard and sometimes they succeed, especially with dry choruses. It wasn’t easy for anyone, least of all for those who as guests can count on numerically lower ranks but ultimately one can only feel great esteem for those present, in this extreme context.

In the field it ends with a draw which, by virtue of as many draws involving the contenders, does not change too much of the Brindisi standings, even if certainly nibbling a few points would not have been bad at all. Molfetta, on the other hand, suffers the re-attachment in the standings of Gravina victorious at home against Francavilla FC and the prospect of having to fight shoulder to shoulder until the end to avoid the playouts or relegation, even indirectly. After such a battle, however, there is nothing else that can scare the protagonists on the pitch and least of all those in the stands.