British Snooker Championship: Defending champion Zhao Xintong suffers a round trip

China News Service, Beijing, November 13th. On the morning of the 13th, Beijing time, the 2022 British Snooker Championship ended the first day of the main game. The defending champion and Chinese player Zhao Xintong suffered an upset and became the only one out on the first day of the main game. Seed players.

The 2022 British Snooker Championship has ended the qualifying rounds on the 11th, Beijing time. The 16 players selected after 4 qualifying rounds will have direct conversations with the 16 seeded players during the main draw. A total of 24 players from the Chinese Legion, including 3 Hong Kong players, participated in the qualifying round. Among them, Ding Junhui, Xiao Guodong, Lv Haotian, Zhou Yuelong and Xu Si advanced to the main game, plus Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao who were waiting in the main game as seed players , 7 Chinese players will appear during the race.

The champion of the last British Championship and Chinese star Zhao Xintong, as the No. 1 seed of this tournament, started the main game opener. Surprisingly, the match that Zhao Xintong was expected to win easily turned out to be his Waterloo.

Facing England’s Sam Craigie, ranked No. 47 in the world, the defending champion ranked No. 8 in the world continued his decline this season, losing the first game 0:1. Since then, although Zhao Xintong won 2 consecutive games and once led 2:1, he failed to stop his opponent in the next game. After losing 5 games in a row, he was eliminated with 2:6, becoming the only one on the first day of the competition. A seed player who missed the top 16.

A total of 4 1/16 finals were played that day. Except for Zhao Xintong, the other 3 seed players all advanced smoothly. Among them, “Little Steel Cannon” Mark Allen defeated Jordan Brown 6:4 in the “Northern Ireland Derby”; this year’s new champion of the British Open, Welsh star Ryan Day won the World Championship with a 6:2 victory The runner-up is England’s 60-year-old veteran Jimmy White; in an “England Derby”, “the strongest post-90s” Karen Wilson eliminated Matthew Selt 6:3.

On the second day of the British Championships, there will be another 4 1/16 finals. The closely watched Chinese billiards “first brother” Ding Junhui will challenge the No. 10 seed, England star Barry Hawkins, and another Chinese player Lv Haotian will face Belgium’s “first brother” Bretcher. Two world champions “Melbourne Machine” Neil Robertson and “Witcher” Higgins will also appear on the same day to compete with their opponents for the top 16 seats.