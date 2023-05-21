Home » British tennis player Murray skips Roland Garros and concentrates on Wimbledon
British tennis player Murray skips Roland Garros and concentrates on Wimbledon

The two-time Olympic champion has played on the Paris clay only once since 2017. “The point is that at this stage of my career I have to set my priorities right. I am well aware that the best chance for a good result is at Wimbledon,” Murray told The Guardian.

It was on the grass at London’s All England Club that Murray won two of his Grand Slam titles in 2013 and 2016, adding the third at the US Open. He reached the final at Roland Garros only once, in 2016, losing to the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

On clay this season, Murray won his first tournament title since 2019. At the beginning of May, he triumphed at the challenger in Aix-en-Provence and celebrated on this surface for the first time even since 2016.

