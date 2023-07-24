Brno – Vlašim 1:1, Zbrojovka’s embarrassing start to the season, Řezníček saved the point

Zbrojovka, while trying to return to the top competition, lost points in the opening round and did not win the first match after the entry of new investors into the club.

Vlašim scored in the mutual match after three matches.

1st round of the second football league: Brno – Vlašim 1:1 (0:0) Goals: 79. Řezníček – 60. Singhateh. Referee: Křepský – Žurovec, Lakomý. ŽK: Toml, Potočný – Kulhánek. Viewers: 3018.

