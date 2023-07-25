Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest while playing basketball and has been hospitalized since Monday

Bronny James, son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, has been hospitalized since Monday after experiencing cardiac arrest while practicing with his college basketball team in Los Angeles. James, who is 18 years old, is in stable condition: the news of his hospitalization has been communicated Tuesday by a family spokesman. “We ask for respect and privacy and will update the press when there is more information,” the spokesman added.

James had chosen to play for the University of Southern California last May and many believed he could move to the NBA as early as next season through the draft, the event in which the thirty teams in the championship choose the best players from colleges. His father, who at 38 still plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has spoken several times of his intention to play in the NBA with one of his sons before retiring.

