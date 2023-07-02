Brozovic-Al Nassr, Inter accepted the 18 million offer – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 01 – The telenovela Brozovic is about to come to an end. Inter, in fact, has accepted the financial offer from Al-Nassr, which will pay the net €18 million into the Nerazzurri’s coffers for the Croatian midfielder’s price tag. In the next few hours Brozovic, who has already undergone medical visits in Paris on Saturday, will have to sort out the final details with the Arab club, before the definitive ok which will lead to the player’s signing for the Saudi League club. (HANDLE).



