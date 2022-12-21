Home Sports Brozovic: “We could have done more at the World Cup. And in the Nations League…”
by admin
The Croatian midfielder returning to his homeland after third place in the World Cup.

There is great enthusiasm in Croatia after the third place conquered at the World Championship in Qatar. The confirmation is the party that awaited the team back home. Although the ambition was, perhaps, to try to write even more history and repeat the Russia 2018 final, the Croatians were very happy with what CT Dalic’s team did and they showed it to the players.

During the party, as reported by sport.hrt.hralso spoke Marcelo Brozóvic: “Am I tired after so many kilometers done? I managed to sober up. I didn’t expect such a welcome, thank you for coming in such numbers”, the midfielder’s words.

The player also opened up to a future dream: “I hope there will be a similar party in June too, if we manage to win the Nations League”. And on the tournament in Qatar: “I have no regrets about the result achieved in Qatar, but we could have done something more”.

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 10:48 am)

