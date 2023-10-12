Bryce Harper Matches Babe Ruth’s Offensive Feats in Record-Breaking Postseason

Bryce Harper Makes Record-Breaking Hits in Postseason Game against Atlanta Braves

The sensational Bryce Harper continues to lead his team to victory as they make their way through the dream postseason. In the match against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, September 11, Harper achieved a record that placed him alongside one of the greatest legends in Major League Baseball.

During the game, Harper had an impressive performance, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two hits, four RBIs, and one strikeout. However, what really captured everyone’s attention were the two remarkable hits that mirrored the feats of the iconic Babe Ruth.

Harper demonstrated his power as he effortlessly sent the pitches of the Atlanta Braves’ pitchers flying. The first memorable hit came in the bottom of the third inning, with two outs and runners on the corners. Harper’s powerful connection sent the ball flying 408 feet away, breaking the tie and igniting a wave of euphoria among the spectators at the “Citizens Bank Park” stadium.

Not content with just one spectacular hit, Harper struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, he made contact with a sweeper pitch at 80.3 MPH, sending the ball soaring to the edge of center field. This time, the distance surpassed the first hit, traveling a staggering 414 feet with an exit velocity of 109.8 MPH. With this hit, Harper widened the lead even further, making it 7-1 in favor of his team.

Thanks to these incredible hits, Bryce Harper has now joined a select group of Major League Baseball players, emulating the power and prowess of the legendary Babe Ruth. Harper has become one of the few players in MLB history to have at least 100 plate appearances, 14 home runs, and a .640 postseason slugging percentage.

Additionally, Harper now holds the record for the most home runs in the history of the National League Division Series, with a total of 10. As the team advances to the fourth game of this stage in MLB, Harper’s performance has been nothing short of exceptional. So far, he boasts a total of 17 at-bats, with seven runs scored, six hits, three full-round hits, five runs batted in, one stolen base, and an impressive .353 batting average.

Bryce Harper’s incredible display of skill and power on the field has not only led his team to victory but has also cemented his name among the greats of Major League Baseball. Fans eagerly await his next at-bat, hoping to witness more historic moments in the making.

