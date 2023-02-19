Bryn Forbes was arrested in San Antonio for domestic violence.

The player was released by the Timberwolves last week.

Forbes was arrested on charges of assault with bodily harm, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a woman, according to police records.

The woman would be someone Forbes was recently dating.

Forbes hit the woman several times after the couple returned home, according to the report. The San Antonio Fire Department and emergency medical services responded to assist the woman.