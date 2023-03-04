Coach’s words Peter Bucchi after the victory with Venice:

“We scored 90 points and therefore we scored continuously despite only 5 triples scored. The team was very good because we started strong, they came back and went on almost in double figures and then we went 18-2. So we reacted as a team, we knew how to suffer, react by putting things right without getting nervous with the referees. A really good team victory in front of a large and very passionate audience. A nice night of basketball and giving the fans a nice win is always very nice.”