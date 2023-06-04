Bucks, for the coaching staff agreement with Terry Stotts

10
The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to focus on the experience of Terry Stotts to integrate the staff of Adrian Griffin, in his first time as head coach.
Prior to his time in charge of the Trail Blazers, Stotts coached the Bucks from 2005 to 2007, (63 Ws in 146 games).
Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007.
