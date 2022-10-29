On September 30, the Gazzetta revealed the existence of an FIA investigation into Red Bull’s failure to comply with the budget cap. And he hoped for a severe sanction given that the extra budget investments could, ultimately, have distorted even the race for the F1 World Championship. It didn’t happen that way. Seven million dollars in fines and a 10% reduction in the number of hours in the wind tunnel are a shame given that the budget of 135 million for 2023 has not been cut by a cent. It will be said: the budget cap at the bottom was only breached by 1.8 million pounds, 2.1 million euros. Just 1.6 percent of the 145 million forecast. A minor breach, a slight infraction. A trifle. But are we sure that in a sport where the gaps can be counted in thousandths this is really a trifle?