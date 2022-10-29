Home Sports Budget cap, the FIA ​​has lost an opportunity: the Red Bull punishment is a farce
Sports

Budget cap, the FIA ​​has lost an opportunity: the Red Bull punishment is a farce

by admin
Budget cap, the FIA ​​has lost an opportunity: the Red Bull punishment is a farce

The 7 million dollar fine and the reduction in wind tunnel developments for exceeding the 2021 cost ceiling are a flip: the team has gained an advantage and credibility in the eyes of the fans falters

On September 30, the Gazzetta revealed the existence of an FIA investigation into Red Bull’s failure to comply with the budget cap. And he hoped for a severe sanction given that the extra budget investments could, ultimately, have distorted even the race for the F1 World Championship. It didn’t happen that way. Seven million dollars in fines and a 10% reduction in the number of hours in the wind tunnel are a shame given that the budget of 135 million for 2023 has not been cut by a cent. It will be said: the budget cap at the bottom was only breached by 1.8 million pounds, 2.1 million euros. Just 1.6 percent of the 145 million forecast. A minor breach, a slight infraction. A trifle. But are we sure that in a sport where the gaps can be counted in thousandths this is really a trifle?

See also  Italian (Sky): “There are no easy games. There is no memory, sorry "

You may also like

Trinity Rodman, Dennis’s daughter is a US soccer...

Spurs star leaves the league temporarily due to...

Turin-Milan, Origi owner: this is how he rebuilt...

Abate, the Milan of Youth League and Primavera:...

Wu Lei: Coming back is more about enjoying...

Gesteco against Fortitudo, coach Pillastrini challenges his past:...

Artistic gymnastics, World Championships: from Bartolini to super...

Bremen lore Hertha Berlin football lottery Ren Jiu...

Lussari, the Friulian stage of the Giro in...

World Chess Championship: China wins men’s and women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy