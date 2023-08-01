Home » Buffon apparently before the end of his career – sport.ORF.at
According to consistent media reports, goalkeeper legend Gianluigi Buffon is about to end his career. The Italian will announce his immediate departure in the coming days, according to the newspapers “Gazzetta dello Sport”, “Corriere della Sera” and “Tuttosport” on their websites as well as the news agency ANSA.

As a result, the advisor of the now 45-year-old is negotiating with the second division club Parma Calcio this week to terminate the contract, which runs until 2024.

According to the reports, the 2006 World Champion is looking forward to a job with the national team as head of the delegation. Gianluca Vialli was the last person to perform that task before the ex-striker died of cancer in early 2023.

