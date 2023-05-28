Bundesliga: Altach celebrates staying up with a draw

Amir Abdijanovic gave the hosts the lead in the Vorarlberg derby (34′), Yadaly Diaby (60′) secured a point for the guests from Lustenau.

Although the Altachers missed their first derby win this season after three defeats, the Rheindörflers, as fifth in the qualifying group, have a four-point lead over the Rieders, who have thus been relegated. Lustenau remains second and can continue to hope for a place in the European Cup play-off. At the end of the season, coach Markus Mader’s team welcomes Hartberg, while Altach travels to WSG Tirol in Innsbruck.

Altach manages to stay up Cashpoint SCR Altach remains first class. In front of 8,500 fans in the sold-out home arena in the 31st round of the Admiral Bundesliga, coach Klaus Schmidt’s team managed to beat Austria Lustenau 1-1 (1-0) to stay up in the league. Altach can no longer be overtaken by tail light SV Guntamatic Ried on the last day of the game.

Hugonet leaves Lustenau for Germany

Schmidt sent his team onto the field in the same starting formation as in the 1-0 win in Ried a week ago. On the other hand, Mader made five changes compared to the 4-2 home defeat against Tirol. Defense boss Jean Hugonet, who was absent twice recently, was back in the game. The Frenchman will switch to the second German Bundesliga after the season in Magdeburg. Mader explained that before the game. On the other hand, Emanuel Schreiner was said goodbye after ten years in Altach.

The SCR presented itself as the more active team, but initially without creating any great chances. Instead, nicknames were exchanged in the derby. First Lukas Gugganig went to work with his elbow against Stefano Surdanovic’s face, who a little later retaliated with a slap against an Altacher. Both saw yellow, with Gugganig in particular being well served. Meanwhile, Felix Strauss had to leave the field injured (21′).

Altach takes the lead and concedes compensation

Football was also played, the Rheindörfler stayed on the trigger. Gugganig failed with a header against Austria goalie Ammar Helac (24th), but ten minutes later Abdijanovic did better from a distance. His shot landed in the bottom corner to put the hosts ahead. It was the 22-year-old’s first Bundesliga goal.

Mader brought on Diaby at the break, who gave the visitors a breath of fresh air and equalized after the hour. The Altach defenders looked anything but good when the Lustenauer counterattacked. Anderson served Diaby, who netted from close range. In return, Helac made a save against Csaba Bukta, and Lukas Jäger put the shot wide of the goal (62′).

Although the opponents then sought their salvation in a possible “lucky punch”, in the end it was a point split, with which both Vorarlberg clubs can be satisfied. The season is saved for Altach, while Lustenau is the clear number one in the “Ländle” with three wins and one draw.

Comments on the game:

Klaus Schmidt (Altach coach): “It’s an incredible feeling to have reached our goal. It’s been really tough weeks and months, now a really big chunk is falling from our hearts. The draw is okay, we played well in the first 30 minutes in particular. In the second half we couldn’t do much more.”

Marcus Mader (Lustenau coach): “Unfortunately, we didn’t create enough scoring chances to win the game. We actually wanted that to secure the ticket for the play-off. Now we have a final on the last matchday against Hartberg. We were too inactive in the first half, we got more out of the game in the second half but just didn’t have enough chances. It’s certainly positive that we were unbeaten against Altach this season.”

Bundesliga, qualifying group, 31st round

Saturday:

Altach – Lustenau 1: 1 (1: 0)

Cashpoint Arena, 8,500; SR Kijas

Torfolge:

1:0 Abdijanovic (34.)

1:1 Diaby (60.)

Altach: Casali – Strauss (21./Aigner), L. Gugganig, Ndiaye, Herold – Jäger, Haudum – Bukta (72./Nuhiu), Abdijanovic, Balic (57./Z Zwischenbrugger) – Bishop (72./Ja. Jurcec)

Lustenau: Helac – Maak, Hugonet, Grujcic (85th/Berger) – Gmeiner, Rhein (63rd/Tiefenbach), Grabher, Guenouche (46th/Diaby) – Surdanovic – Anderson (63rd/Schmid), Fridrikas (89th/Motika). )

Yellow cards: Gugganig, Ndiaye, Nuhiu and Surdanovic

The best: Abdijanovic, Jäger and Helac, Surdanovic, Maak