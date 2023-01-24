Nagelsmann thanks the Bavarian midfielder who grabs the draw in the 90th minute (1-1), championship still very open

Uphill start to the year. After drawing in their debut match against Leipzig, Bayern Munich are also struggling in the second match of 2023. The Bavarians only draw 1-1 at home with Cologne. Skhiri’s goals in the 4th minute and Kimmich’s in the 90th minute decide. The Bavarians close the first round at the top of the standings, but the championship, with Leipzig at -4 and Eintracht, Union and Freiburg, who can all reach -3 by winning the postponement, is still open.

THE RACE — Nagelsmann leaves Müller out, with Gnabry, Musiala and Sané behind Choupo-Moting. However, Cologne started strong immediately and took the lead in the 4th minute: from a corner action it was Kainz who put the ball in the middle where Chabot was clever to send the ball to the far post finding Skhiri who from close range only had to place the ball in goal. The game was alive, with chances on both sides: in the 9th minute Olesen arrived late for Maina’s cross, in the 10th minute Sané instead kicked towards the opponent’s goal, but was unable to frame it. Bayern continues to push, crushing the opponents in their own half, however exposing themselves to opponent verticalizations. Cologne, on the other hand, made density in front of their own penalty area, managing to concede little. Bayern created their first real chance of the first half in the 14th minute, when Gnabry, all alone, controlled the ball badly and allowed Schwäbe to go out early. In the 44th minute the Bavarians squandered a double chance in the 44th minute: Pavard, from a corner, shoots on goal, but Schwäbe is reactive, Goretzka arrives on the rebound and heads the ball wide. See also Eitan Biran, grandfather's appeal rejected. But the little one cannot go back to Italy yet

THE RECOVERY — The second half began with Coman and Gravenberch on the field in place of Gnabry and Goretzka, while Müller remained on the bench. The Bavarians push insistently on the accelerator, Cologne are no longer able to get out of their own half. In the 48th minute De Ligt tries from distance, but Schwäbe punches back. Two minutes later it was Graveberch who only narrowly missed the goal. In the 54th minute the Cologne goalkeeper reacted to Coman’s shot. With the entry of Müller (in place of Musiala), midway through the second half, Bayern have more imagination, but remain little concrete. Not surprisingly, the equalizer came only in the 90th minute and on a personal invention: it was Kimmich who took the initiative and threw the ball on goal from 20 metres. Bayern took courage and even had the chance to make it 2-1, but Chabot saved on Coman. It ends 1-1, with the Bavarians who are winter champions, but in 2023 they suddenly seem to be in trouble.

THE OTHERS — Schalke (very last) sinks more and more, overwhelmed at home by Leipzig: in Gelsenkirchen they finish 1-6 with two goals from André Silva. Wolfsburg’s second goal in a row, which after a 6-0 win against Freiburg beat Hertha 5-0 in Berlin. Heavy success also for Stuttgart, who overturned Hoffenheim by winning 2-1 away.

