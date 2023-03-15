Home Sports Bundesliga: Christian Streich extends his contract with SC Freiburg
Sports

Bundesliga: Christian Streich extends his contract with SC Freiburg

by admin
Bundesliga: Christian Streich extends his contract with SC Freiburg

Status: 03/14/2023 11:36 a.m

Christian Streich has been a coach at SC Freiburg since December 2011. The 57-year-old has now extended his contract again, as the Breisgauer announced on Tuesday.

The longest-serving coach in the Bundesliga, Christian Streich, has renewed his contract with SC Freiburg. “The coaching team around Christian Streich works day after day with great attention to detail and with maximum commitment on the development of our team,” says board member Jochen Saier, “we stay on our way and continue this very trusting and successful cooperation beyond the current season. The Breisgauer did not disclose details of the contract period.

SC Freiburg extended with coaching team

In addition to Streich, the sports club is also extending the coaching team with Patrick Baier, Florian Bruns and Julian Schuster. “It’s nice that we still enjoy coming to the coaching office and maintaining an open and honest exchange,” says Streich. “The constellation here is special and it’s a pleasure for me to be able to continue working at this club together with my coaching colleagues,” continued the 57-year-old.

picture series

More than ten years of Christian Streich at SC Freiburg in pictures

Prank: 430 competitive games as a coach for the sports club

Streich has been with the sports club since 1995 and has been head coach since December 2011. With 347 games, Streich is the record coach for the Breisgauers. Overall, he looked after the professional team in 430 competitive games. On Thursday (6:45 p.m.) there is a very special game. In the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League, Sport-Club welcomes Juventus Turin.

See also  Worry-free future?GPHL has made sufficient preparations to take over the Guangzhou team with a high probability_Work_Football News_Recruitment

audio tip

Pure Europa League feeling: SWR Sport will broadcast the entire second leg SC Freiburg vs. Juventus Turin live on Thursday from 6:45 p.m im Audio stream on swr.de/sport.

You may also like

Dole Italia is the official supplier of Run...

How does music increase athletic performance?

Give the Ball to Bobby #21

Revierderby: anti-Semitism – state security investigates against BVB...

The 10 birds with the most beautiful song...

EuroCup: Badalona defeats Cluj-Napoca

Die Rebirth of the Max Meyer Supertalents

Zhou Qi’s salary complies with laws and regulations...

Second division: defeat, red, tumult – HSV coach...

clash in the ECB on the new increase....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy