03/14/2023

Christian Streich has been a coach at SC Freiburg since December 2011. The 57-year-old has now extended his contract again, as the Breisgauer announced on Tuesday.

The longest-serving coach in the Bundesliga, Christian Streich, has renewed his contract with SC Freiburg. “The coaching team around Christian Streich works day after day with great attention to detail and with maximum commitment on the development of our team,” says board member Jochen Saier, “we stay on our way and continue this very trusting and successful cooperation beyond the current season. The Breisgauer did not disclose details of the contract period.

SC Freiburg extended with coaching team

In addition to Streich, the sports club is also extending the coaching team with Patrick Baier, Florian Bruns and Julian Schuster. “It’s nice that we still enjoy coming to the coaching office and maintaining an open and honest exchange,” says Streich. “The constellation here is special and it’s a pleasure for me to be able to continue working at this club together with my coaching colleagues,” continued the 57-year-old.

Prank: 430 competitive games as a coach for the sports club

Streich has been with the sports club since 1995 and has been head coach since December 2011. With 347 games, Streich is the record coach for the Breisgauers. Overall, he looked after the professional team in 430 competitive games. On Thursday (6:45 p.m.) there is a very special game. In the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League, Sport-Club welcomes Juventus Turin.