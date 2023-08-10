Bundesliga: Dream goal in derby saves Klagenfurt point

Both clubs remained undefeated and hold four points each after two rounds. The Klagenfurt are third, the Wolfsberger fourth immediately behind them. The gap to top duo SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg is two points.

Before the break, Christopher Cvetko (37th) scored for the stronger home team. After the break, the guests scored a double through Ervin Omic (65′) and Augustine Boakye (75′). Coach Manfred Schmid was lucky as both players had been substituted on. But his opponent Peter Pacult could also rely on a “joker”. Veteran Wernitznig (81st) scored the final score with his first touch of the ball just a few seconds after being substituted on.

No winner in the Carinthian Derby

Austria Klagenfurt and RZ Pellets Wolfsberg shared the points in the supplementary game of the second round of the Admiral Bundesliga. The Carinthian rivals drew 2-2 in the derby on Wednesday after an exciting 90 minutes.

Brisk start on both sides

Both teams gave each other nothing from the start, which was also evident from two yellow cards for the Klagenfurt team in the first two minutes. The hosts were stronger in the first half hour and also created a slight chance before the break. While the WAC only became halfway dangerous with a header from Mario Leitgeb on the goal net (20th), the home team found three good chances.

GEPA/Matthias Trinkl In the end of an exciting Carinthian derby, both clubs were able to celebrate a point

After Cvetko’s free-kick cross, Nicolas Wimmer headed over it (33′), a shot by Andrew Irving after Leitgeb lost the ball on his own sixteen was defused by goalkeeper Hendrik Bonmann (35′). Two minutes later, the WAC goalkeeper was powerless. After a nice action over several stations and a cross from Simon Straaudi, Sinan Karweina put it back directly to Cvetko, who slammed the ball under the bar from six meters.

Alternates sting after the break

The leadership was deserved. A thrilling game developed after the change of sides, but chances were scarce again. The WAC managed to equalize because Omic carried the ball over the line after Zimmermann’s header. Boakye finally turned the game upside down. Thorsten Mahrer and Wimmer slept after a deflected, wide liberation. The 22-year-old striker grabbed the ball and didn’t give Phillip Menzel a chance.

GEPA/Matthias Trinkl After the break, the Wolfsberg guests took the lead with two “joker” goals

But it didn’t come with a win, because the Klagenfurt team could also rely on a substitute. Wernitznig pulled from the edge of the penalty area the first time he touched the ball after the guests tried to clear the ball and saved his team from defeat.

The match was canceled on Saturday because of the flood events in Carinthia, as no emergency services were available. Now, in a joint thank you campaign with the state and city of Klagenfurt, all flood workers have been invited to the derby in the state capital under the motto “We say thank you”.

Comments on the game:

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): “It was a lucky point for the WAC because we were the more active team. We played very well in the first half, but after the 1-0 we were too sloppy and hasty. It should have been 2-0 by then. I didn’t register a shot from the WAC on our goal for an hour. Then we conceded the equalizer after a stupid foul and suddenly we were 2-1 behind. But if you score like Wernitznig did today, you can only be satisfied.”

Manfred Schmid (WAC trainer): “For a long time we didn’t put what we wanted on the pitch. We missed a lot, seemed overly motivated, lost a lot of duels and made mistakes in positional play. After the changes it was better. After the 2-1 lead, the equalizer was bitter because we had discussed our behavior beforehand. It was positive that we took at least one point.”

Admiral Bundesliga, second round

Wednesday:

Klagenfurt – WAC 2: 2 (1: 0)

28 Black Arena, 7,932 spectators, SR Grobelnik

Torfolge:

1:0 Cvetko (37.)

1:1 Omic (65.)

1:2 Boakye (75.)

2:2 Wernitznig (81.)

Klagenfurt: Menzel – Gkezos, Mahrer, Wimmer, Schumacher – Benatelli (80th / Wernitznig), Cvetko (80th / Gemicibasi) – Straudi (63rd / Bonnah), Irving, Karweina (73rd / Jaritz) – Arweiler

WAC: Bonmann – Baumgartner, Piesinger (46th / Veratschnig), Kennedy, Scherzer – Leitgeb, Altunashvili (63rd / Boakye) – Ballo, Jasic (46th / Omic), Rieder (63rd / Sabitzer) – Zimmermann (89th / Röcher )

Yellow cards: Straaudi, Gkezos, Cvetko, Schumacher or none

