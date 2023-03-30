As an 18-year-old, the offensive player, who grew up near Klagenfurt, made his Bundesliga debut for Austria Kärnten in April 2009. Opponent was Rapid, Peter Pacult was on the sideline of the Viennese. Years later it would be a reunion. For Austria Kärnten it was soon over. The club, which was founded thanks to Governor Jörg Haider, had to file for bankruptcy a year later. Pink went to Austria Klagenfurt and on to ASKÖ Köttmannsdorf in the state league.

It is well known that the 20-year-old did not earn his money with football but as a car salesman. Football became a “minor matter”. The then Vienna coach Alfred Tatar brought him back to the second division a year later after Pink had also convinced in the friendly. “We had a game against Kuban Krasnodar in almost 40 degrees. I knew straight away this is our man. In this game he showed what distinguishes him today: Physical robustness and an unbelievable nose for goals,” Tatar recalled.

GEPA/Doris Schlagbauer



End of career was in the room

However, the young Pink soon had to master a career-threatening situation in Vienna. He fell ill with glandular fever. “I was really lucky there because I passed it over before it was recognized and it even hit my heart. Only a doctor from Velden made it possible for me to heal. Before that, the end of my career had already been suggested to me,” said Pink in the Bundesliga interview.

Only one season later, Tatar continued to Burgenland. SV Mattersburg was the next stop, the Pappelstadion was to remain the home ground for five years. In 2015, Pink celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga with Mattersburg, and he himself was the top scorer with 21 goals in 23 appearances. When the contract with Burgenland expired in 2018, the 1.88 meter man moved to Graz. It didn’t really work out in the storm, and even a six-month engagement with Admira didn’t end as desired in 2020.

Pink is blooming in Klagenfurt

The step to second-class Austria from Klagenfurt followed. Back home, pink blossomed again. 18 goals in his first season in the 2nd division, 12 after promotion to the Bundesliga last season. Pink filled the dozen this year before Christmas. He is humble. “Without the team I wouldn’t get any chances, then it would be difficult for me too.” Pacult, who has been working in Klagenfurt since January 2021, can pride himself on having teased out the striker’s potential. For managing director Matthias Imhof, Pink is more than just the number one goalscorer: “He is the leader and Peter Pacult’s right hand on the field.”

GEPA/Hans Oberlaender



It is unclear how the attacker is doing for the rest of the season. During the winter break, Reggina wanted to guide the Carinthian to the Italian Serie B. However, the clubs could not agree on the transfer fee. Pink admitted that going abroad is a goal and he “would have gladly accepted the offer”. But he will continue to give everything for Klagenfurt. As the free transfer king, Pink will probably have the chance to change scenery in the summer.