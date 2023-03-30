© Reuters Bit-Signal appears on central banks as EU pushes on crypto regulation



Whenever Gotham faces a threat, the Bat-Signal lights up the night sky. In the DC Comics universe, Batman always shows up to save the day when he’s called upon.

Bitcoiners in Germany used a similar tactic this week, projecting the cryptocurrency’s logo with the message to “study” onto the side of the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt. The images were widely shared on social media, with prominent Bitcoin (BTC) advocates and various company profiles praising the rally.