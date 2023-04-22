News for NRW in the morning – news

More headlines

Every tenth person has already bought the Deutschlandticket: According to a survey, the 49-euro ticket has so far been bought by more than every tenth adult. Surveys commissioned by the German Press Agency also show that a little more than the same amount is still planning to buy. The ticket is valid for local and regional transport in Germany from May 1st. 57 percent do not intend to get the subscription.

Further fighting in Sudan despite agreed ceasefire: The Sudanese armed forces announced in the evening that they had agreed to a three-day ceasefire. The ceasefire was to come into effect in a timely manner so that citizens could celebrate the holidays at the end of Ramadan, the army said in a Facebook statement. Despite this, the ceasefire appears to have been broken. Eyewitnesses report explosions and shots in the capital, Khartoum.

Access to the abortion pill in the United States of America”>USA further possible: The Supreme Court of United States of America”>USA has maintained access to a drug for abortion for the time being. The Supreme Court In his decision, he rejected restricting access to the abortion pill Mifepristone off while the litigation continues. The decision is primarily in view of the right-wing majority in the Supreme Court surprising and a victory for the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden. Previously, a federal judge in Texas had granted approval for Mifepristone by the US Food and Drug Administration FDA raised up.

Earth Day promotes “green living”: “Earth Day” is celebrated every year on April 22 with a specific focus and motto in more than 175 countries worldwide. This year, Earth Day’s motto is “I’d rather live greener”. This is intended to strengthen appreciation for the natural environment. At the same time, the initiators also want to encourage people to rethink consumer behavior.

The weather in NRW

Sunny start: The day starts out friendly with sunshine and mostly thin clouds. Anyone staying in Ostwestfalen-Lippe today will benefit for a particularly long time. In the Eifel, on the other hand, the good weather says goodbye shortly after noon. Then the first thick clouds will appear and a little later the first showers and thunderstorms will follow, which will spread to the Weser until late in the evening. The temperatures reach spring-like 18 to 22 degrees in the lower elevations. In higher areas it is only 15 to 17 degrees.