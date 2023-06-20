A split in allies? – Mashriq TV

The news of the split in the coalition parties in Pakistani politics is certainly regrettable, but it is not something so special, rather it is a part of our political traditions and in the past, more and more political allies have done this kind of thing to satisfy their legitimate and illegitimate demands. They have been using “blackmailing” to achieve their goals, in this regard, the role of a linguistic political party active in Karachi and Hyderabad is in front of everyone. From one of their former leaders to the present, the threats of secession from the government on some critical occasions to meet their demands from the ruling parties are a part of the political record. In addition to this group, Baap Party of Balochistan also used pressure tactics to meet their demands just a few days ago. Now the latest situation is that the government Differences between the two major parties are increasing rapidly and the head of the People’s Party has warned the Prime Minister that if funds are not provided for the flood victims, the budget will not be approved, in principle, the rehabilitation of the flood victims. And the demand to provide funds for aid cannot be declared illegal in any way while the Prime Minister himself has promised it. However, it is also important to take things forward with understanding and consultation, but the real background of these threats are some other issues, including the recent elections in Azad Kashmir, where the candidate of the League-N, a journalist and a former minister. There was a demand from the Federal Interior Minister Ranasanaullah to deploy Rangers on the day of polling, which the Interior Minister was ready to implement, but the leader of the People’s Party and Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira assured the Interior Minister that he will not engage in “stop” politics. However, the situation that arose later proved the fears of the League leaders to be true and cracks are appearing in the relationship between the two parties. The parties of the government are also trying to polish their politics so that they can activate their workers and prepare to go to the polls. However, every party has the right to fly solo, form an alliance with a party in the field. Step down or proceed with a seat adjustment, however, when domestic affairs are in the hands of the IMF and budget approval is essential. It is necessary to avoid creating problems under the guise of differences on a solvable problem, it is hoped that the political leadership will play a role in preventing the situation from going in a negative direction by working with reason.

