These days, when Petro is saddened by the destruction of the Berlin wall, it is necessary to remember history so that it does not repeat itself.

In March 1917, a popular assembly was established in the Russian capital with representatives of the workers and soldiers, who little by little became a rival center of power to the provisional government that had been installed in the Duma.

It became known, according to Lenin’s wise and imaginative approaches, as the Petrograd Soviet and these assemblies soon spread throughout Russia.

Although in Colombia the cooperative of contractors that serves as Congress does not accept it, nor prevent it from doing so, we are at the gates of starting a cycle of popular assemblies, proclaimed by President Petro to discuss and approve issues such as education, mining and whatever the delusional ruler comes up with that must be established in the country.

Soon, then, we will have popular assemblies in all the municipalities that will gradually replace the constitutional authorities and seize power, as the soviets did from Petrograd until they overwhelmed Russia with the Bolshevik revolution. For many compatriots, obviously beginning with those of the Historical Pact, this would be the culmination of the change.

I have been warning for many months, years, that Petro is a complete Leninist.

It follows to the letter what was fundamental to Lenin to lead Russia into disarray because both he and the Soviet patriarch believe that only by destroying what exists can the new nation that will emerge for the future be built.

Preventing Petro and his clique brimming with other lauras and other benedettis from destroying the homeland should be the mission of every Colombian.

The October elections could be the opportunity to build the trench, but with the Indra Registrar that we have, I allow myself to doubt it.

Going out, is making mistakes along with Petro. What is necessary is to settle differences and constitute a great national coalition to prevent the Petrograd soviet in municipalities and departments.

