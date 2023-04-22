Malagò has inaugurated the ‘Level 24’ gym

“Could Bologna be a candidate to host the 2032 European football championship? I would remove the conditional”. This was said, on the sidelines of the visit to the Level 24 climbing gym in Casalecchio, by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò. “The Federcalcio and Gravina did well to include it among the 10 cities – says Malagò –. The importance of Bologna, its footballing history and location. As in all these situations, parameters, commitments and work schedules must be respected. Bologna, regardless of the European Championships, he is a bit ahead. I know the Bologna management well, to which I am particularly fond of, as well as the municipal administration”. The number one of Coni was in Casalecchio for the inauguration of the gym which boasts the highest sport climbing wall in Europe with its 24 metres. Malagò, who did not get involved in the Juve affair, wished successes for Italian climbing at the next Olympics.