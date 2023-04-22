Adobe Premiere Pro Releases AI-Driven Text-Based Movie Editing Workflow

Adobe announces new addition to its family of short film apps
Adobe’s latest innovations are designed to automate time-consuming tasks for today’s professional
Business demand for content has doubled in past two years, according to Adobe survey
Major updates for Premiere Pro
Text-Based Movie Editing Workflows Represent a Breakthrough Shift in Post-Production Workflows
Powered by Adobe Sensei, text-based video editing workflows automatically analyze and
Automatic tone mapping and Log color detection allow editors to mix HDR footage from different sources into the same SDR project and achieve more beautiful and consistent colors. This means editors don’t need to use look-up tables (LUTs) or manually adjust footage to produce great looking images.
Tweaks inside the software make Premiere Pro the fastest and most reliable version ever, improving performance and stability. New features include background auto-save, system reset options, the addition of Effects Manager, and higher GPU computing power.
Innovation in After Effects
New properties panel provides quick and easy access to the most important animations in one interface
New ACES and OpenColorIO enable color consistency when sharing footage with other post-production applications
Partnership with Frame.io
Support teams to seamlessly collaborate and review photos and PDFs through a centralized cloud workspace. Camera-to-cloud functionality is now natively integrated into the FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S cameras, creating a new end-to-end workflow for content capture, editing, review and approval,
The latest releases of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, including a beta version of text-driven clip editing and automatic tone mapping for Premiere Pro, and the Properties panel for After Effects will be generally available in May 2023.Additionally, the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S are now available with native camera connectivity to Frame.io’s cloud service