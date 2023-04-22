Adobe Premiere Pro Releases AI-Driven Text-Based Movie Editing Workflow

Adobe announces new addition to its family of short film apps Introduced innovations in Premiere Pro, including the addition of AI-powered text-based movie editing workflows and automatic Tone mapping features, context-aware properties panels in After Effects, and integration with Frame. io related new technologies and partnerships.

Adobe’s latest innovations are designed to automate time-consuming tasks for today’s professional Workflow needs for editors and animators, giving creative professionals more time to choreograph The story to tell. Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new collection of creative generative AI models, lays the foundation for the future of short film generative AI tools.

Business demand for content has doubled in past two years, according to Adobe survey , more likely to grow fivefold in the next two years.More than ever, short filmmakers need the tools to produce high-quality content. Premiere Pro and After Effects leverage Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s machine learning and artificial intelligence framework, to streamline the short film production process and provide AI-driven Editing can be done automatically, saving the production team valuable time and greatly reducing costs.

Major updates for Premiere Pro

Text-Based Movie Editing Workflows Represent a Breakthrough Shift in Post-Production Workflows . Premiere Pro is currently the only professional editing software with a text-based movie editing workflow, Revolutionizes the way creators create, making editing short clips akin to copying and pasting text as simple as that.

Powered by Adobe Sensei, text-based video editing workflows automatically analyze and The speech in the film is converted into text, and editors, producers and assistants only need to follow the order they want Copy and paste sentences in sequence, and the corresponding movie clips are instantly displayed on the timeline.and Accurately search for speech-converted words and phrases in the text-to-text window.

Automatic tone mapping and Log color detection allow editors to mix HDR footage from different sources into the same SDR project and achieve more beautiful and consistent colors. This means editors don’t need to use look-up tables (LUTs) or manually adjust footage to produce great looking images.

Tweaks inside the software make Premiere Pro the fastest and most reliable version ever, improving performance and stability. New features include background auto-save, system reset options, the addition of Effects Manager, and higher GPU computing power.

Innovation in After Effects

New properties panel provides quick and easy access to the most important animations in one interface set up.The properties panel understands the context and automatically presents the user with the most important settings needed thereby reducing the time spent navigating the timeline and reducing the learning curve for new users.

New ACES and OpenColorIO enable color consistency when sharing footage with other post-production applications Create more controllable and realistic images with less time and effort.

Partnership with Frame.io

Support teams to seamlessly collaborate and review photos and PDFs through a centralized cloud workspace. Camera-to-cloud functionality is now natively integrated into the FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S cameras, creating a new end-to-end workflow for content capture, editing, review and approval, For instant photo capture and cloud collaboration. In addition, there is a preview of the Forensic Watermarking function, which improves cloud security by strengthening digital protection for sensitive content.

The latest releases of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, including a beta version of text-driven clip editing and automatic tone mapping for Premiere Pro, and the Properties panel for After Effects will be generally available in May 2023.Additionally, the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S are now available with native camera connectivity to Frame.io’s cloud service 。