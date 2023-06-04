Udinese-Juve, CM’s report cards: Chiesa goal and boss, Kostic hasn’t had any for a while. Abankwah and Gussand positive | First page

Udinese-Juventus 0-1

Udinese

Silvestri 6,5

– Try in every way to save the door. Juve presses, he lowers the shutter. Providential in the first half on Cuadrado’s poisonous free-kick. In the second half many decisive saves.

Abanwah 6,5 – The emergency in defense gives him a chance from the first minute. The class of ’04 makes the most of it. First match as an excellent starter. Too bad about the injury. (Dal 59′ Coquette 6 – Udinese’s Primavera captain enters very well. He plays with authority, without ever being intimidated by his opponents. A couple of quality interventions to stop Juventus’ restarts)

Perez 6,5 – Juve attacking with their heads down, the black and white defense manages to withstand the impact. He leads the rearguard well and even goes close to the equalizer in the final.

Guessand 6.5 – The Frenchman, making his debut in the black and white shirt, plays an excellent game. Accurate in marking, excellent also in closing. (from 82′ Blind s.v.)

Pereyra 6 – Sottil asks him to sacrifice himself in marking, the tucu gives a big hand in the defensive phase first on Kostic, then on Iling.

Samardzic 6 – In the first half he is the one who gives quality to the black and white maneuver, also looking for a shot from outside. In the second half he falls.

Walace 6 – First half to act as a dam in front of the defense. An injury then takes him out of contention at the start of the second half. (From the 48th minute Arslan 5.5 – He comes on, tries to give more pace to midfield. However, Juve’s opening goal is the one who loses the duel with Locatelli, a decisive result later on)

Lovric 6,5 – He always enters on time. Until the end it makes itself dangerous. Among the best tonight.

Amenities 6 – Play a game (his last in black and white) in crescendo. In the final he presses on the accelerator.

Thauvin 6 – The Frenchman plays in support of Beto. A lot of movement, he often spreads out on the wing to catch the ball. He misses the shot in the last meters. (from 79′ Vivaldo s.v.)

Beto 6 – A lot of running, a lot of sacrifice but few playable balls. But the commitment is there. (from 80′ Nestorovsky s.v.)

All. Thin 6 – A Udinese in a great emergency plays an excellent game. He deserved more.

Juventus

Juve

Szczesny 6.5: he grits his teeth when he is forced to ask for the intervention of the medical staff, otherwise he always keeps a good watch.

Gatti 6,5: rocky, inevitably foul and that yellow card proves it. But in recent months he has taken Juve, he will not leave it.

Bonucci 6.5: comes close to scoring with a header from his team that hits the crossbar, good performance (49th minute Rugani sv).

Danilo 6,5: closes the season with 54 appearances and over 4600 minutes, stainless.

Square 6: he knows how to make himself dangerous, now he has to wait for signals about his future.

Miretti 6: a bit midfielder, a bit between the lines, he carries out his homework but ends an entire season without a goal (17th Mary’s 6: a snippet to say goodbye after last week’s booing).

Locatelli 6: yet another test of pure sacrifice, the last of the season.

Rabiot 6: two and a half years as a mysterious object, one as a top player, now he’s gone. And she will leave a void that is difficult to fill.

Kostic 5.5: a bit monotonous, after the stop he had none left (1′ st Iling-Junior 6,5: what an engine, if managed in the right way it could become one of the most dangerous wingers in the league and perhaps in Europe).

Church 7: almost every danger from Juve arises from his initiatives, a goal is the best way to put a point on a nightmare season and get things done in view of the next one (33rd minute Paredes sv).

Belongs to 5.5: always a fraction of a second behind than necessary, he can’t find the right paw to close with a smile. Now another match begins, Allegri would keep him, Juve has not yet decided whether to redeem him (33rd minute St. Kean)

All. Allegri 6,5: he gets the necessary points to consolidate the Champions League zone “on the pitch”, the November pact with Elkann is respected. And in fact he expects to stay again next season.