Rai Sport – Inter, Juventus could be behind the braking for Lazar Samardzic – ALL WEB market

0
Rai Sport – Inter, Juventus could be behind the braking for Lazar Samardzic ALL WEB marketSensational, Samardzic-Inter at risk! The father wants to change the agreement, an ultimatum from the club The Gazzetta dello SportMarko Arnautovic, Bologna freezes Inter SportySamardzic and other messes The InteristStill that annoying burning smell Fcinternews.itSee full coverage on Google News
See also Second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine, even in Calabria yes to under 60s as per the circular of the Ministry of Health