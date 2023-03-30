Obesity is a common problem affecting many people. There are many ideas about weight loss and belly fat reduction on the Internet. With this in mind, it is usually recommended to follow an adequate diet and exercise.

Among light food recommended for a low-calorie diet e useful for weight losswe have selected five options that not only help you lose weight quickly, but maintain the feeling of satiety for an extended period of time.

5 foods for weight loss that are low in calories and stimulate satiety

Mushrooms – Mushrooms are valued for their many benefits. It is a low calorie food, but rich in proteins and antioxidants which make it an exceptional vegetable for weight loss. They can be grilled or added to any other dish.

salad – Salad is a low-calorie food. Leafy greens, such as celery, arugula, and bok choy, can be added. Adding tomatoes and cucumbers to your salad can be beneficial, as cucumbers are a high-water, low-calorie food.

Fresh salad of cucumbers, radishes, green peas and herbs

Bodies – Apples, in addition to being delicious, are also a nutritious food. They are known for their many health benefits, including the presence of pectin fibers that help satiate the appetite and prevent the intake of junk foods. They are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and contain few calories. The fiber found in apples can help reduce cravings and make you feel fuller longer, which can lead to a reduction in overall calorie intake

They can be added to salads along with pineapple and smoothies.

Strawberries Juicy strawberries are a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C. They are low in sugar, calories, and high in soluble fiber, making them a great addition to weight-loss diets. They can be added to cereal or blended to create a smoothie.

Rajma – Rajma chawal represents a popular combination that many people like. Instead of rice, rajma can be used. It is an excellent source of protein and low-calorie dietary fiber. Additionally, slow-digesting carbohydrates can help maintain feelings of fullness for an extended period of time.

For those unfamiliar with the Rajmas, here’s what they are

close up of a bowl of red beans

The Rajma is a variety of red beans originally from India, very common in North Indian and Pakistani cuisine. This legume is an excellent source of protein, fiber, iron, and other essential nutrients.

To make rajma, dry beans need to be soaked for several hours, and then cooked in salted water until soft. Once cooked, rajma can be used in many recipes, such as the famous “rajma chawalwhich consists of rajma soup served with basmati rice.

Rajma can also be added to salads, vegetable dishes, soups and sauces to add extra protein and nutrients. It can be prepared as a spicy side dish, cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chillies and a blend of spices such as cumin, coriander and turmeric.

Diet recipe with mushrooms

Mushrooms on a kitchen table

We present a simple and tasty recipe with mushrooms, perfect for a slimming diet. Don’t forget that mushrooms are a low calorie food, high in fiber and protein, while chicken breast is an excellent source of lean protein. This dish can be served with a serving of green leafy vegetables for an even more nutritious and slimming meal.

Sauteed mushrooms with grilled chicken

Ingredients:

250 g of fresh champignon mushrooms

150 g skinless chicken breast

1 clove of garlic

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt and ground black pepper

Chopped fresh parsley

Procedure: