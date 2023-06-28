Home » Bundesliga: Start of training in Altach with five new players
Sports

Bundesliga: Start of training in Altach with five new players

by admin
Bundesliga: Start of training in Altach with five new players

Bundesliga

Cashpoint SCR Altach started preparing for the new Admiral Bundesliga season on Wednesday. The five newcomers Christian Gebauer, Leonardo Lukacevic, Lukas Fadinger, Constantin Reiner and Djawal Kaiba took part in the first training session. The Brazilian Gustavo Santos, who was only signed on Wednesday, was still missing.

28.06.2023 18.36

Online since today, 6.36 p.m

The 27-year-old striker has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 with an option for another season. In the spring, Gustavo Santos was still under contract with the second division club FC Dornbirn under the “artist name” Balotelli and scored eight goals and one assist in 13 games.

After the end of his contract with Dornbirn, the 1.77-meter man, who no longer wants to be called by his prominent stage name, was able to change without a transfer. “He’s a very powerful and fast striker who can assert himself in tight spaces and is equipped with a no-frills finish,” said Altach’s sporting director Roland Kirchler.

Riders and bears return after injuries

The 20-year-old left-back Mohamed Ouedraogo, who was pulled up by the Juniors, was also not to be seen on the side square of the Altach campus during the first session under neo-head coach Joachim Standfest. Instead, Dominik Reiter (torn cruciate ligament) and Mike-Steven Bähre (muscle injury) were two players who could be classified as newcomers due to their long injury break.

APA/Dietmar Stiplovsek The new coach Joachim Standfest during his first training session with the Altach players

Felix Strauss is the only player who is currently injured. The 22-year-old centre-back was ill and will train individually for a few days. Altach, who had also carried out the obligatory sports medical tests in the past few days, are still feverishly looking for a goalie, but there has been no agreement so far.

See also  Only draw after leadership: Zwickau botched leadership against Saarbrücken

But time is of the essence: the new season starts on July 21st with the first round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup in Traiskirchen, and on July 29th Red Bull Salzburg is a guest at the Cashpoint Arena for the start of the league. The first test run is scheduled for Friday (6.30 p.m.) in Germany at TSV Meckenbeuren.

You may also like

Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach...

FC Sochaux relegated to National, Bordeaux maintained in...

Two groups of Chinese players participate in the...

Accusations against Chiffi, Mourinho stopped 10 days from...

Basketball player Jelínek will continue in Murcia, Spain

Eastbourne International: Gauff thrashes Burrage, while Ostapenko beats...

National Athletics Championships: Olympic champion Gong Lijiao easily...

returns to racing after mental health problems at...

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35...

Football clubs’ tricks to circumvent Financial Fair Play...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy