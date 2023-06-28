Bundesliga: Start of training in Altach with five new players

Bundesliga

Cashpoint SCR Altach started preparing for the new Admiral Bundesliga season on Wednesday. The five newcomers Christian Gebauer, Leonardo Lukacevic, Lukas Fadinger, Constantin Reiner and Djawal Kaiba took part in the first training session. The Brazilian Gustavo Santos, who was only signed on Wednesday, was still missing.



The 27-year-old striker has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 with an option for another season. In the spring, Gustavo Santos was still under contract with the second division club FC Dornbirn under the “artist name” Balotelli and scored eight goals and one assist in 13 games.

After the end of his contract with Dornbirn, the 1.77-meter man, who no longer wants to be called by his prominent stage name, was able to change without a transfer. “He’s a very powerful and fast striker who can assert himself in tight spaces and is equipped with a no-frills finish,” said Altach’s sporting director Roland Kirchler.

Riders and bears return after injuries

The 20-year-old left-back Mohamed Ouedraogo, who was pulled up by the Juniors, was also not to be seen on the side square of the Altach campus during the first session under neo-head coach Joachim Standfest. Instead, Dominik Reiter (torn cruciate ligament) and Mike-Steven Bähre (muscle injury) were two players who could be classified as newcomers due to their long injury break.

APA/Dietmar Stiplovsek The new coach Joachim Standfest during his first training session with the Altach players

Felix Strauss is the only player who is currently injured. The 22-year-old centre-back was ill and will train individually for a few days. Altach, who had also carried out the obligatory sports medical tests in the past few days, are still feverishly looking for a goalie, but there has been no agreement so far.

But time is of the essence: the new season starts on July 21st with the first round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup in Traiskirchen, and on July 29th Red Bull Salzburg is a guest at the Cashpoint Arena for the start of the league. The first test run is scheduled for Friday (6.30 p.m.) in Germany at TSV Meckenbeuren.

