«Bahrain Victorious signs Buratti and Bruttomesso, two young talents for the future». It had been known for a few weeks and, as of yesterday, it’s official, complete with a press release issued by the English team. Nicolò Buratti, from Buttri from the Cycling Team Friuli, together with the blue Alberto Bruttomesso, the new Juventus face, will race in 2023 again with the team of president Roberto Bressan and, from the following season, they will land in the World Tour, in the same team that already today includes the Olympic and world champion Jonathan Milan, another talent emerging from the CTF. Buratti is considered by experts to be the strongest Italian under-23 cyclist.

«I am happy to continue my journey in Team Friuli – said Nicolò, who won 11 races in 2022 -. A team that I can describe as my family and my second home. It is the ideal team to continue my growth path towards professional cycling. And I’m excited to turn pro with Bahrain Victorious in 2024. It’s a top-class team and I consider them one of the best in the world. It’s a great opportunity for me. I think the best team I could have to make my debut as a professional, as is known given the collaboration with CTF. I can’t wait to start my new journey with TBV in a year!”

And yesterday evening, Nicolò Buratti was awarded the Oscar Tuttobici Uae Emirates Grand Prix reserved for the Under 23 category. The standard-bearer of the Cycling Team Friuli preceded in the classification of preferences Davide De Pretto of Zalf Euromobil Fior and Francesco Busatto of the General Store Eligible. Among the other Friulians in the ranking drawn up by the TuttoBiciWeb network, there is also Bryan Olivo from Cimpelle, 20th, Matteo Milan, his brother in art from Buio, 26th, and the Azzurrini Davide Toneatti and Manlio Moro.