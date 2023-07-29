Burnic’s dream goal brings KSC three points at VfL Osnabrück

As of: 07/29/2023 4:59 p.m

Marvin Wanitzek and Dzenis Burnic gave Karlsruher SC a perfect start to the new season of the 2nd Bundesliga. Midfielder Wanitzek scored twice in the 3:2 (2:1) at promoted VfL Osnabrück (2nd minute/36th) and paved the way for the Badeners around new signing Lars Stindl for the first three points of the new season. Burnic (87th) scored the winning goal late.

For Osnabrück, who made it back to the German lower house after two years in the 3rd division, the equalizers scored by Erik Engelhardt (13th) and Robert Tesche (71st) were not enough.

The team of VfL coach Tobias Schweinsteiger acted with great effort, but the bottom line was that Karlsruhe in front of 15,741 spectators at the sold-out Bremer Bridge were smarter. Osnabrück ended the match after being sent off against Bashkim Ajdini (90+5, repeated foul play) outnumbered.

Stindl in Karlsruhe in the starting XI, Wanitzek in focus

KSC coach Christian Eichner immediately put Stindl in the starting lineup, who returned to his youth club from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer after 13 years. In the end, however, Wanitzek was the center of attention after giving KSC the lead twice with a right-footed shot and then with a header.

In the meantime, the courageous people from Osnabrück have rewarded themselves for their great effort. At a corner, Tesche was completely blank and headed in to make it 2-2. The third KSC lead, which newcomer Burnic scored from around 20 meters with a left-footed shot, was then enough for the guests to win.

Osnabrück in Paderborn, Karlsruhe against HSV

VfL Osnabrück opens the 2nd matchday in Paderborn (Friday, August 4th, 2023, 6.30 p.m.). Karlsruhe plays away against Hamburger SV two days later (1.30 p.m.).

