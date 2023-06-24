Home » Busquets follows Messi to Inter Miami
Sports

Busquets follows Messi to Inter Miami

by admin
Busquets follows Messi to Inter Miami

Long-time Barcelona player and captain Sergio Busquets has joined Inter Miami on a free transfer. This emerges from a video published on Friday (local time) by the Major League Soccer club on social networks. The 34-year-old midfielder, who is leaving Barca after 18 years, will be reunited with friend and ex-Barca teammate Lionel Messi, who is also set to join Inter Miami in July. The details of the deals are still unknown.

Busquets has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league, with al-Hilal and al-Nassr likely to have made bids for him. Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third ex-Barca player: there is interest in left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish champions at the end of the season.

See also  Warriors sign Lester Quinones on ten-year deal

You may also like

Will the Kings try to wrest Draymond Green...

Is Djokovic the best tennis player in history?...

Fear for Jannik Sinner: he gets hurt 10...

Straka makes the Cromwell Cut, Schwab out

Petronas Lubrificants International partner e main sponsor di...

Scattered considerations after match 7 Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna...

Why does Chovanec feel like Bohdalová? Why did...

SFP, the secret to burning localized fat

Eleven trophies in the Armani era, five league...

Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy