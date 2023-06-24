Busquets follows Messi to Inter Miami

Long-time Barcelona player and captain Sergio Busquets has joined Inter Miami on a free transfer. This emerges from a video published on Friday (local time) by the Major League Soccer club on social networks. The 34-year-old midfielder, who is leaving Barca after 18 years, will be reunited with friend and ex-Barca teammate Lionel Messi, who is also set to join Inter Miami in July. The details of the deals are still unknown.

Busquets has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league, with al-Hilal and al-Nassr likely to have made bids for him. Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third ex-Barca player: there is interest in left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish champions at the end of the season.

