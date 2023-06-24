Home » Emopass Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Emopass Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3545/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 177/2023 Emopass Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Sardinia Region, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano against Sanifor Srl

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 114.3 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 476.6 Kb)

Instance (PDF 87.1 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.53 Mb)

See also  Without contraceptives 160 million women in the world - Medicine

You may also like

Intestinal polyps in children: how to intervene immediately

Avalanche accident: “I lay in the snow for...

a good rest to feel good

Free screening for heart health in 26 Italian...

Quiz: What do you know about sun and...

Fc Genetics Service Srl / Ministry of Health

Does it make sense to mow the lawn...

The WHO alert on Enterovirus E-11 affecting newborns:...

Raw tuna, huge risks: here’s what to watch...

According to § 96 of the rules of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy