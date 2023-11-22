But did Italy deserve to qualify?

The next day was one of reflections, judgments and even controversies. Why that contact in the area made people turn up their noses quite a bit, certainly to the Ukrainians, but also to the more critical and skeptical Italians. But, beyond all this, Italy has achieved the goal of Euro 2024. And the question can only be one: did the Azzurri deserve to qualify?

Spalletti’s hand

In the end, given the draw on Monday evening in Leverkusen, what was decisive and fundamental was the victory at the Olimpico against Macedonia on Friday. A victory with Luciano Spalletti’s signature at the bottom. The move that actually broke the bank was the insertion of Dimarco. The Inter player was fundamental in the construction phase, offering his teammates an additional solution and alternative. This, especially in the first half, allowed the Azzurri to be brilliant and effective in the offensive phase and to undermine the Macedonian defense on more than one occasion. And paradoxically, however much they created, the three-goal lead was relatively few.

In short, an intelligent way to constantly create numerical superiority. But, beyond this purely tactical disquisition, the great work that the new technical commissioner has done, moreover in a very short time, has also been seen from the point of view of character and personality. In fact, against Ukraine, the Azzurri were able to maintain clarity and rationality even in the most complicated moment, without losing clarity. And this is why yes, beyond the controversies and criticisms, the qualification was achieved with merit.

But what awaits us now?

In short, the objective has been achieved and now we can’t help but look forward. The risk, looking at the bands, is to find a real one iron circle, given that Italy will find themselves in the fourth pot. In short, there will certainly be a big player on the road to the national team. More precisely we will face one of the hosts Germany, France, England, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. In short, the journey will be anything but downhill. And even in the second tier we will have to pay attention to insidious opponents such as Denmark, Turkey and Hungary, which could be the surprise of the tournament.

And even in the third tier we will have to watch out for top-level teams like Croatia and Holland. What if this was an additional stimulus? On the other hand, as has already been partly said, this team is capable of bring out attributes when least expected and in moments of greatest difficulty. And among other things, we cannot forget that there is a European champion title to be defended tooth and nail.

