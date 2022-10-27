On October 27th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Blazers played at home against the Heat. After the whole game, the Heat 119-98 Blazers.
The specific score (the Heat first): 28-31, 33-25, 33-25, 25-17.
Player stats:
Heat: Butler 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Herro 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Adebayo 18 points and 8 rebounds, Lowry 17 points, Martin 16 points and 8 rebounds, Struth 16 points and 9 rebounds.
Trail Blazers: Lillard 22 points, Grant 11 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Anfernee Simmons 14 points, Nurkic 7 points and 9 rebounds, Hart 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Starting lineup for both sides:
Heat: Kereb Martin, Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Lowry
Trail Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Anfernee Simmons, Lillard.
