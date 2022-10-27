Original title:Butler 17+5+5 Lillard injured and the Heat beat the Blazers away

On October 27th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Blazers played at home against the Heat. After the whole game, the Heat 119-98 Blazers.

The specific score (the Heat first): 28-31, 33-25, 33-25, 25-17.

Player stats:

Heat: Butler 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Herro 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Adebayo 18 points and 8 rebounds, Lowry 17 points, Martin 16 points and 8 rebounds, Struth 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Trail Blazers: Lillard 22 points, Grant 11 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Anfernee Simmons 14 points, Nurkic 7 points and 9 rebounds, Hart 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Heat: Kereb Martin, Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Lowry

Trail Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Anfernee Simmons, Lillard.

