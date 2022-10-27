Home Sports Butler 17+5+5 Lillard injured and the Heat beat the Blazers on the road – yqqlm
Sports

Butler 17+5+5 Lillard injured and the Heat beat the Blazers on the road – yqqlm

by admin
Butler 17+5+5 Lillard injured and the Heat beat the Blazers on the road – yqqlm

Original title:Butler 17+5+5 Lillard injured and the Heat beat the Blazers away

On October 27th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Blazers played at home against the Heat. After the whole game, the Heat 119-98 Blazers.

The specific score (the Heat first): 28-31, 33-25, 33-25, 25-17.

Player stats:

Heat: Butler 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Herro 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Adebayo 18 points and 8 rebounds, Lowry 17 points, Martin 16 points and 8 rebounds, Struth 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Trail Blazers: Lillard 22 points, Grant 11 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Anfernee Simmons 14 points, Nurkic 7 points and 9 rebounds, Hart 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Heat: Kereb Martin, Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Lowry

Trail Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Anfernee Simmons, Lillard. (xixi)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  La Liga roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona win big

You may also like

Juventus, the Federal Prosecutor asks for the acts...

Nadal trains in Bercy: goal number 1

New Milan stadium: Inter will be sure, with...

Hall on the new stadium: “Optimistic, but San...

Lewandowski from Bayern idol to mocked by his...

Pepito Rossi: “Fiorentina lacks unpredictability. Jovic? Not a...

U20 Men’s Asian Cup draw announced – Xinhua...

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, the odds of...

Galaxy-LAFC: stars and stripes derby for… Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona, ​​Laporta admits: “Seen Inter together. Then it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy