In Daytona the announcement that the 2009 F.1 world champion will be in the centenary edition of the very classic Sarthe on the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of the Garage 56 team with the 7-time winner with Jimmie Johnson stock cars. In a project wanted by the US series

From Our Envoy Mario Salvini





chepalleblog – Daytona (Florida, Usa)

An announcement further heated up the atmosphere at Daytona almost simultaneously with the start of the 24 Hours. News that helps to increase the sensation of the renewed interest in endurance: Jenson Button will race at Le Mans. And, curiosity in the beginning, he will do it in practice by representing Nascar. Because he will race in the Garage 56 team, essentially a joint project between Nascar, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear. So much so that in the team with him there will be Jimmie Johnson, 47, 7 times Nascar champion (he shares the record with Richard Perry and Dale Earnhardt sr.), as well as the former winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Mike Rockenfeller.

A Formula 1 World Champion and one of the most successful drivers in US motoring history will therefore share the wheel of the next-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which is expected to be approved for entry by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO ) in the next weeks. "As a lifelong racing enthusiast, I have always dreamed of racing certain cars, with and against certain drivers and competing in certain events. In June, some of those dreams will come true when I take Nascar to the world stage." along with my friends Jimmie and 'Rocky' for the 100th anniversary of the most prestigious race in the world.I really look forward to sharing this journey with Nascar, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear and current and future Nascar fans from all over the world".

Nascar expands — Jim France, son of the founder of Nascar Bill and current CEO of the same series, was also very satisfied. “Since the beginning of the Garage 56 project – he declared – our goal has been to collaborate with the best drivers in the world to represent us at Le Mans. The lineup of Jimmie, ‘Rocky’ and Jenson is everything we could have dreamed of : Three elite drivers who have won at the highest levels of motorsports around the world.As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Nascar, we are honored that these world-class champions help bring the sights and sounds of a race car Nascar to the fans at Le Mans and around the world.”

Johnson excited — “I am super excited to participate one day in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – said Johnson – it has always been at the top of my wish list. To have this opportunity presenting itself, and collaborating with everyone and this lineup of drivers, is truly an incredible opportunity and one I’m grateful to be a part of.”