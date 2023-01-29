Home News Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva asks to protect Antarctica during his visit to Chile
Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva asks to protect Antarctica during his visit to Chile

“If we are defending the planet, we need an Antarctic policy, with those resources that we have half-forgotten and lagging behind, with the universities. The future of the planet is here (…) we have to turn our universities over here, like other countries are doing. Now, we are going to summon those Latin American countries that have not arrived here so that they do research with us and we precipitate all our human wealth towards Antarctica ”, she assured.

“What better than a total peace from the knowledge of what happens here in Antarctica, which is the cry of this continent saying: no more conflicts. The continent cries out for peace, nature and equality” he added.

During his visit to Antarctica, Colombian Foreign Minister He got a closer look at the work carried out by the Chilean Air Force, as well as the Chilean Antarctic Institute, in terms of research and preservation.

He also met with the governor of Magallanes, Jorge Flies, to strengthen ties with this area of ​​Chilean Patagonia, that summons the region and the world to talk about science around Antarctica.

